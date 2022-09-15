





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Kellerhals

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Correction place of the transaction



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.3512873 EUR





68915.65 EUR



1.3391631 EUR





67092.07 EUR



1.3376576 EUR





93636.03 EUR



1.3175933 EUR





64562.07 EUR



1.3683173 EUR





90308.94 EUR



1.3461605 EUR





79423.47 EUR



1.3332428 EUR





91993.75 EUR



1.3456707 EUR





76703.23 EUR



1.3413582 EUR





83164.21 EUR



1.3280269 EUR





84993.72 EUR



1.3320423 EUR





86582.75 EUR



1.3128947 EUR





78773.68 EUR



1.3258347 EUR





79550.08 EUR



1.3230183 EUR





52920.73 EUR



1.3101108 EUR





52404.43 EUR



1.3057743 EUR





52230.97 EUR



1.304451 EUR





13044.51 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.3335 EUR





1216300.2900 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



