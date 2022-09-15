





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Berichtigung

Korrektur Angabe Handelsplatz



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.5571263 EUR





46713.79 EUR



1.5987353 EUR





105516.53 EUR



1.5708432 EUR





94250.59 EUR



1.6103588 EUR





96621.53 EUR



1.5610734 EUR





106152.99 EUR



1.5451837 EUR





108162.86 EUR



1.5364462 EUR





92186.77 EUR



1.4886148 EUR





96759.96 EUR



1.4665646 EUR





73328.23 EUR



1.4178376 EUR





69474.04 EUR



1.4129765 EUR





56519.06 EUR



1.4227148 EUR





71135.74 EUR



1.3680078 EUR





68400.39 EUR



1.362717 EUR





54508.68 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.5036 EUR





1139731.1600 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



