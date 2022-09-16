DGAP-DD: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








16.09.2022 / 13:53 CET/CEST




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Heinrich
Nachname(n): Klotz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900POEO7KMKWM0A53 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005570808


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten



c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
16.5600 EUR 40224.2400 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
16.5600 EUR 40224.2400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

14.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

16.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: UmweltBank Aktiengesellschaft

Laufertorgraben 6

90489 Nürnberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.umweltbank.de





 
