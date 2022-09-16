





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

D & D Capital GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Vorstand

First name:

Markus

Last name(s):

Drews

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diok RealEstate AG





b) LEI

894500LH3CIKEMQR9R87



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A2NBY22





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

93.00 EUR





3000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

93.0000 EUR





3000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



