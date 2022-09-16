DGAP-DD: Diok RealEstate AG english

2022. szeptember 16., péntek, 14:38















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.09.2022 / 14:36 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Diok Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Vorstand
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Grosch
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diok RealEstate AG


b) LEI

894500LH3CIKEMQR9R87 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2NBY22


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
90.50 EUR 2994.58 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
90.5000 EUR 2994.5800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

16/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin
MIC: TGAT















16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diok RealEstate AG

Kleingedankstraße 11a

50677 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.diok-realestate.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



78231  16.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444609&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum