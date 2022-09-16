DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english

2022. szeptember 16., péntek, 15:32















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.09.2022 / 15:31 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.52 EUR 52640.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.5200 EUR 52640.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix/EDO
MIC: XQTX















16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



78237  16.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444673&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum