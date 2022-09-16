





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Kellerhals

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5256894 EUR





84675.76 EUR



1.5348929 EUR





96698.25 EUR



1.5149545 EUR





90897.27 EUR



1.5523942 EUR





66752.95 EUR



1.5790012 EUR





94740.07 EUR



1.5859427 EUR





95156.56 EUR



1.5444228 EUR





109654.02 EUR



1.5385584 EUR





107699.09 EUR



1.6147033 EUR





107377.77 EUR



1.5706474 EUR





103662.73 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.5566 EUR





957314.4700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

14/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



