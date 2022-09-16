





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.5256894 EUR





84675.76 EUR



1.5348929 EUR





96698.25 EUR



1.5149545 EUR





90897.27 EUR



1.5523942 EUR





66752.95 EUR



1.5790012 EUR





94740.07 EUR



1.5859427 EUR





95156.56 EUR



1.5444228 EUR





109654.02 EUR



1.5385584 EUR





107699.09 EUR



1.6147033 EUR





107377.77 EUR



1.5706474 EUR





103662.73 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.5566 EUR





957314.4700 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

14.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



