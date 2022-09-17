





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jan

Nachname(n):

Klatten

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0D6554





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verschmelzung der momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH auf die momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Die momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ist die aufnehmende Gesellschaft.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

2.80 EUR





1366221.80 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

2.80 EUR





1366221.80 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



