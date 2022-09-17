DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch

2022. szeptember 16., péntek, 19:19















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








16.09.2022 / 19:18 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jan
Nachname(n): Klatten
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verschmelzung der momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH auf die momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
Die momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft ist die abgebende Gesellschaft.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
2.80 EUR 1366221.80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
2.80 EUR 1366221.80 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















16.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



78249  16.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444735&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum