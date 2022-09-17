DGAP-DD: EQS Test deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








17.09.2022 / 11:32 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Max
Nachname(n): Mustermann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

EQS Test


b) LEI

 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
Beschreibung: Dies ist ein Test - Bitte ignorieren


b) Art des Geschäfts

Dies ist ein Test - Bitte ignorieren


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1.0 EUR 1.0 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.0000 EUR 1.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

01.01.1990; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EQS Test

Deutschland





 
